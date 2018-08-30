Cortina Asset Management LLC Sells 33,784 Shares of AAC Holdings Inc (AAC)

Cortina Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 849,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,784 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.45% of AAC worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AAC by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 97,361 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of AAC by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 431,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 65,942 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAC by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 120,373 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of AAC by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 247,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 35,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAC by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AAC in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut AAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

AAC stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $230.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. AAC Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

AAC (NYSE:AAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $86.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.81 million. AAC had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. AAC’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that AAC Holdings Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AAC Company Profile

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

