Country Trust Bank Trims Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Country Trust Bank cut its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,454 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 47,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 157,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter.

PFF stock opened at $37.91 on Thursday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $39.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

