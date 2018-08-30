Countrywide (CWD) Trading Down 11.8%

Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD)’s share price was down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.04 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.14 ($0.17). Approximately 4,621,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,458% from the average daily volume of 296,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.90 ($0.19).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWD shares. Numis Securities cut Countrywide to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 89 ($1.15) to GBX 38 ($0.49) in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Countrywide in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Countrywide in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Countrywide to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 77 ($0.99) to GBX 17.20 ($0.22) in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 73.37 ($0.95).

Countrywide Company Profile (LON:CWD)

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through UK Sales and Lettings, London Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

