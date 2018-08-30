Credit Agricole S A Has $2.24 Million Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 74.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRNT. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 46.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 556,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after acquiring an additional 175,800 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $307,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 562,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,958,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 62.9% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 120,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 46,585 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRNT opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $49.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.79 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised Verint Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

