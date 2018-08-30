Credit Agricole S A Increases Stake in Stratasys Ltd (SSYS)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSYS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 40.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,808,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,319,000 after buying an additional 1,970,216 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 3,143.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 616,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after buying an additional 597,686 shares during the period. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,969,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 120.1% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 824,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,616,000 after buying an additional 352,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stratasys Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 197.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSYS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

