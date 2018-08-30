Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEQP. Bank of America raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $840.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -206.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

