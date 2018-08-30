Critical Comparison: Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (TCYMF) versus FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR (FXTGY)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS: FXTGY) and FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingyi (Cayman Islands) 0 0 0 0 N/A FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingyi (Cayman Islands) 1.17% 3.09% 1.19% FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingyi (Cayman Islands) $8.23 billion 1.40 $269.22 million $0.03 68.33 FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR $151.58 million 1.46 $6.89 million $0.07 22.96

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) has higher revenue and earnings than FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR. FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tingyi (Cayman Islands), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) does not pay a dividend. FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) beats FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, Instant Food, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, egg rolls, juice drinks, bottled water, carbonated drinks, sandwich crackers, cakes, functional drinks/probiotics, and coffee drinks under the Master Kong brand name. It also trades in spare parts of machineries and raw materials; and provides logistics properties management, and management services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a sales network of 369 sales offices and 92 warehouses, which served 35,163 wholesalers and 129,449 direct retailers. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. was founded in 1992 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services. It also offers mortgage advisory services and related products. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

