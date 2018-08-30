Crowdholding Reaches Market Capitalization of $116,945.00 (YUP)

Crowdholding (CURRENCY:YUP) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, Crowdholding has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crowdholding has a market capitalization of $116,945.00 and approximately $15,322.00 worth of Crowdholding was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowdholding token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crowdholding alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014342 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00280237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00153792 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035545 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010856 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Crowdholding Token Profile

Crowdholding’s total supply is 445,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,004,852 tokens. The official message board for Crowdholding is medium.com/@crowdholding. The Reddit community for Crowdholding is /r/Crowdholding and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Crowdholding is www.crowdholding.com. Crowdholding’s official Twitter account is @crowdholding and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crowdholding Token Trading

Crowdholding can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowdholding directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowdholding should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowdholding using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowdholding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowdholding and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.