CTS (CTS) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Shares of CTS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.37. 2,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,283. CTS has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.23.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. CTS had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $118.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that CTS will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. CTS’s payout ratio is 13.01%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

