Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Position Lowered by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 158,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

CFR stock opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.09 and a 12 month high of $121.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.89 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.17%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

