Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPIX) Shares Bought by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,305,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,126 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPIX opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.92 million, a PE ratio of -88.43 and a beta of 0.65. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $7.96.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. sell-side analysts forecast that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPIX. ValuEngine upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. Its marketed products include Acetadote (acetylcysteine) injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients; and Totect Injection for the treatment of toxic effects.

