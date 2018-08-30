Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Holdings Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,475 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.60% of Curtiss-Wright worth $83,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $3,270,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 481,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,085,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $166,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,443.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.90.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $134.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1-year low of $95.15 and a 1-year high of $143.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.29 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 0.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

