Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Position Raised by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 19,371 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Cutera worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,133,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Cutera during the 1st quarter valued at $1,622,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Cutera by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,736 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Cutera by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cutera by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 166,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 60,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CUTR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cutera from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cutera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $471.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 0.38. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $56.05.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. Cutera had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 10.21%. equities research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Larry Laber sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $492,713.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

