CVS Health Corp (CVS) EVP Sells $642,300.00 in Stock

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) EVP Kevin Hourican sold 8,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $642,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CVS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.52. 225,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,255,343. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $46.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Swann set a $80.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 123,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

