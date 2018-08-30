CyberMiles Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.63 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $67.69 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One CyberMiles token can now be purchased for $0.0974 or 0.00001401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Koinex, Zebpay and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00867518 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010691 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013064 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013258 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 695,173,307 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LBank, Huobi, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Zebpay, CoinBene, Koinex, Tokenomy, IDCM, Bibox, OKEx, IDEX and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.