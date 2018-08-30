CyrusOne (CONE) Given a $74.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a $74.00 price objective on CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. MED raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $67.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.78. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

In related news, insider Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 519,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,575,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,514 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,683 shares of company stock worth $1,693,037. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6,756.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 111,752 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $227,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

