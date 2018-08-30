Danaos (DAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Danaos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of DAC opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64. Danaos has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.98 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 17.74%. analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Danaos stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 91,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Danaos as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2018, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units.

