Dare Bioscience (DARE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dare Bioscience earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.2179200267619 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of DARE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. 102,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,384. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.70. Dare Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). research analysts forecast that Dare Bioscience will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dare Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Dare Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Dare Bioscience in a report on Friday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Roger Hawley acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

