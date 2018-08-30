Datarius Credit Reaches Market Cap of $183,177.00 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $183,177.00 and $312,259.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datarius Credit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Exrates and IDEX. During the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014519 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00272663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00151623 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034040 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010940 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,756,071 tokens. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datarius Credit Token Trading

Datarius Credit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

