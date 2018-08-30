DE ENHANCED Glb/COM (DEX) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.08

News headlines about DE ENHANCED Glb/COM (NYSE:DEX) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DE ENHANCED Glb/COM earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6567286649209 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get DE ENHANCED Glb/COM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.29. 62,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,315. DE ENHANCED Glb/COM has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%.

About DE ENHANCED Glb/COM

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for DE ENHANCED Glb/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DE ENHANCED Glb/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.