Decentraland (MANA) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.95 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Decentraland token can now be bought for $0.0765 or 0.00001103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Bibox and OKEx. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. Decentraland has a market cap of $80.33 million and $4.95 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014387 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00279004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00153275 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00035493 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010896 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, HitBTC, Gate.io, Cobinhood, AirSwap, IDEX, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, DDEX, Gatecoin, Huobi, Mercatox, Bibox, Binance, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Liqui, Bancor Network, OKEx, TOPBTC, Kucoin, ZB.COM, DragonEX, Upbit, UEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

