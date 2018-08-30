Decentralized Machine Learning Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014366 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000355 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00278811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00152682 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00035693 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning’s launch date was March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml. The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.