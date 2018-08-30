Deere & Company (DE) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 646.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Deere & Company by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 30,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Deere & Company by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5,812.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 99,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after buying an additional 97,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $145.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.42.

DE opened at $145.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $114.53 and a 52-week high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.16). Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.32%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.