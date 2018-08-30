Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of DKL stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.72. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.86 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 103.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $84,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,876,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

