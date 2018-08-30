Dennis Woodside Sells 187,274 Shares of Dropbox Inc (DBX) Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) COO Dennis Woodside sold 187,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $5,097,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DBX opened at $27.01 on Thursday. Dropbox Inc has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 702.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dropbox to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

About Dropbox

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.