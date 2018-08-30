Deutsche Bank Reiterates “top pick” Rating for Countryside Properties (CSP)

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 335 ($4.32) to GBX 430 ($5.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 415 ($5.35).

CSP stock opened at GBX 332.60 ($4.29) on Tuesday. Countryside Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 228.90 ($2.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 372.80 ($4.81).

In other news, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 1,799,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.19), for a total transaction of £5,848,849.50 ($7,544,955.50). Also, insider Nicholas Worrall sold 13,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £43,999.29 ($56,758.63).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

