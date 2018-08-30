Deutsche Bank Trims Associated British Foods (ABF) Target Price to GBX 3,000

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,100 ($39.99) to GBX 3,000 ($38.70) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

ABF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.57) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,330 ($42.96) to GBX 3,400 ($43.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Associated British Foods to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 3,100 ($39.99) to GBX 3,000 ($38.70) in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.28) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,650 ($47.08) to GBX 3,100 ($39.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,243.24 ($41.84).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

ABF opened at GBX 2,320 ($29.93) on Thursday. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 2,476 ($31.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,387 ($43.69).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.