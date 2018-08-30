Deutsche Bank Trims Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Target Price to $22.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.64.

HIBB stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $388.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

