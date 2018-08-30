Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.64 ($26.32).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLG. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of ETR:DLG traded up €0.92 ($1.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €20.00 ($23.26). 1,541,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,291. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of €21.46 ($24.95) and a 1-year high of €50.68 ($58.93).

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion.

