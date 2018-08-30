Diana Containerships (DCIX) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.25

News stories about Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) have trended positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Diana Containerships earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 45.5095724932204 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Diana Containerships stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diana Containerships has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $28.48.

Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The shipping company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter. Diana Containerships had a negative net margin of 248.50% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%.

Diana Containerships Company Profile

Diana Containerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. It owns and operates containerships, as well as focuses on containership acquisition opportunities. The company also engages in the provision of time charter services. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of two panamax and four post-panamax containerships.

