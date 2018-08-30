Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

Shares of DKS opened at $35.60 on Thursday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

