Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) Shares Bought by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,823,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 118,688 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 30,731 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,286,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 96,921 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

