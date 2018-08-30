Digital Rupees 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.00 (DRS)

Digital Rupees (CURRENCY:DRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Digital Rupees has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Rupees coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Rupees has a market capitalization of $34,502.00 and $0.00 worth of Digital Rupees was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Mintcoin (MINT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000128 BTC.

GambleCoin (GMCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000527 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Rupees Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digital Rupees’ total supply is 510,802,961 coins. Digital Rupees’ official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official website for Digital Rupees is www.digitalrs.me.

Digital Rupees Coin Trading

Digital Rupees can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Rupees directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Rupees should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Rupees using one of the exchanges listed above.

