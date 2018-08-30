Digix Gold Token Price Tops $39.10 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $492,580.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for $39.10 or 0.00570192 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Kryptono and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00274670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00152453 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034720 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Digix Gold Token was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 62,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,079 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global.

Digix Gold Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

