Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,122,452 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,153,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.84% of Acadia Healthcare worth $210,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,336,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,875,000 after buying an additional 210,999 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,638,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,108,000 after buying an additional 454,924 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 14.5% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,253,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,044,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,932,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 961,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,327,000 after acquiring an additional 172,568 shares during the period.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho set a $37.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 8,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $366,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $639,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $49.05.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $765.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.93 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

