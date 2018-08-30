Diploma (DPLM) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.06) price target on the stock.

DPLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,350 ($17.41) to GBX 1,320 ($17.03) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,342 ($17.31).

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 1,413 ($18.23) on Wednesday. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,010 ($13.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,270 ($16.38).

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls business sectors. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

