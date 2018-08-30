Dollar Tree (DLTR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.75-2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.91 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.11-1.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar Tree to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.29.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $94.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $78.32 and a 1 year high of $116.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,087.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Whiddon acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.78 per share, with a total value of $199,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,022.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

