Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Position Decreased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Domino’s Pizza worth $36,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $1,294,247.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,323.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.32, for a total value of $2,953,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,238,744.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,246 shares of company stock valued at $9,758,489 in the last ninety days. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $241.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $281.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.48.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $300.46. The company had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,582. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.74 and a twelve month high of $305.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

