Dougherty & Co Initiates Coverage on Motus GI (MOTS)

Analysts at Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on Motus GI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, EuroPacific Canada began coverage on Motus GI in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Motus GI stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 million and a P/E ratio of -4.15.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. analysts expect that Motus GI will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

