Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DOVA. BidaskClub raised Dova Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Dova Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Leerink Swann lowered Dova Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dova Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dova Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.20.

Get Dova Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dova Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Goldman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $151,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.17 per share, with a total value of $3,140,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 328,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,965,593 in the last ninety days. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 36.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead drug candidate is avatrombopag that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.