DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) is Biegel & Waller LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Biegel & Waller LLC raised its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. DowDuPont accounts for 2.9% of Biegel & Waller LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Biegel & Waller LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DowDuPont stock opened at $71.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $161.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. DowDuPont Inc has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

In other DowDuPont news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $1,357,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen acquired 29,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,892 shares of company stock valued at $33,938,668. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DWDP shares. MED reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

