Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock (DHF) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.03

News headlines about Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock (NYSE:DHF) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 47.9297178642385 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

DHF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.18. 87,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,061. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $3.57.

Get Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock Company Profile

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The Fund also seeks capital growth as a secondary objective, to the extent consistent with its objective of seeking high current income.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.