DSW (DSW) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

DSW (NYSE:DSW) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DSW has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on DSW and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DSW in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded DSW from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DSW in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Shares of DSW stock opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. DSW has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $34.02.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $793.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.41 million. DSW had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. research analysts predict that DSW will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 21st. DSW’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

In other DSW news, CFO Jared A. Poff sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $49,921.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,785 shares in the company, valued at $300,163.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DSW by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,795,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,930,000 after purchasing an additional 814,875 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DSW by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,874,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DSW by 33.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,707,000 after purchasing an additional 487,330 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DSW by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,591,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,094,000 after buying an additional 16,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DSW by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,402,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,218,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

