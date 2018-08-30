DSW (DSW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

DSW (NYSE:DSW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17, Bloomberg Earnings reports. DSW had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $793.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. DSW updated its FY19 guidance to $1.60-1.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DSW opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. DSW has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $34.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. DSW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Standpoint Research lowered DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered DSW from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

In related news, CFO Jared A. Poff sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $49,921.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,785 shares in the company, valued at $300,163.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

