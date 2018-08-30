DSW Inc. (DSW) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st.

DSW has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years. DSW has a dividend payout ratio of 61.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DSW to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

NYSE:DSW opened at $32.66 on Thursday. DSW has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. DSW had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $793.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that DSW will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on DSW to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on DSW from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DSW from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on DSW from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on DSW from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. DSW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

In other news, CFO Jared A. Poff sold 1,960 shares of DSW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $49,921.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,163.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

