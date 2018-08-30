Dycom Industries (DY) to Buyback $150.00 million in Stock

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program, which authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares on Wednesday, August 29th. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE DY opened at $81.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $67.15 and a one year high of $123.99.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.51 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $129.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.