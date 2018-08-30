DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Encavis (CAP)

Encavis (ETR:CAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAP. Oddo Bhf set a €7.70 ($8.95) price target on shares of Encavis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Encavis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.80 ($9.07) price target on shares of Encavis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €7.93 ($9.22).

Get Encavis alerts:

Shares of CAP traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €6.18 ($7.19). The stock had a trading volume of 39,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,837. Encavis has a 1 year low of €5.85 ($6.80) and a 1 year high of €7.15 ($8.31).

About Encavis

Encavis AG is a principal investment firm specializing in operation of solar and onshore-wind energy and parks. It does not focus on investing in Greenfield projects from scratch or take significant development or construction risk. It seeks to exit its investments between five years and seven years via IPO, trade sales, secondary purchases, or buy-backs.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Encavis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encavis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.