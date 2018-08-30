Edap Tms (EDAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

Edap Tms stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $89.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.00 and a beta of 0.62. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EDAP shares. ValuEngine raised Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edap Tms from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

