Edison International (EIX) Position Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $44,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 15,304.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 176,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 175,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Shares of EIX opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Edison International has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $83.38.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

