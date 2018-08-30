Element Capital Management LLC Invests $61.67 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $61,673,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.2% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,927 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,899.96, for a total transaction of $3,661,222.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,877.32, for a total value of $3,088,191.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,773,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $31,914,331. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,018.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,957.92.

AMZN stock opened at $1,998.10 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $931.75 and a twelve month high of $1,998.69. The stock has a market cap of $929.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.14, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.